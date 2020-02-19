SB Common Council, SBCSC board announce historic joint meeting

A date has just been set for the first ever joint meeting between all members of the city council and South Bend school board.

For the first time ever, both elected bodies will come together to discuss their roles and visions for revitalizing South Bend Schools.

Vice President of the South Bend City Council, Karen White, and president of the school board for South Bend Schools, John Anella, joined 16 News Now's Joshua Short to talk about the announcement.

"Schools are in our neighborhoods, and schools are important to the growth and development of our city," said White, who is the only African American who has served both as the President of the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Directors, and as President of the South Bend Common Council.

"We thought it was time to bring these two elected bodies together to start that conversation."

“It’ll be the whole common council, it’ll be the whole school board…the public is welcome and there’s also an opportunity for the public to speak as well,” said Anella.

That meeting takes place Tuesday February 25 at Nuner Fine Arts Academy at 6 p.m.