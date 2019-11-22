SB Chocolate Company aiming to open new location by Summer 2021

The plan to move the South Bend Chocolate Company headquarters could be one step closer to reality. On Monday, the South Bend Common Council will consider a tax abatement request to make it happen.

"I'm really creating, hopefully, a major reason why out-of-town visitors will visit South Bend and stay," company owner Mark Tarner told 16 News Now.

And in about two years, another location off U.S. 20 near the Indiana Toll Road and airport is set to be the new home for the 81,000-square-foot facility.

Tarner said the 88-acre site will hold the company headquarters and manufacturing facility. It will also be home to the Indiana Dinosaur Museum.

"There will be an atrium between the two, and we're going to showcase not just dinosaurs but life itself," he said.

The current facility is at 3300 Sample Street.

"We may lose a few pounds as we have to travel a little further to see the Chocolate Factory, and to get our favorite tastes," said Councilman Oliver Davis, who represent the city's 6th District.

It will now move into the 1st District. Next week, Davis and his fellow council members will consider a six-year property tax abatement of $810,036.

According to the city's tax abatement report, construction will cost $6.3 million, and the total cost is estimated at $7.4 million.

"The tax dollars that they are going to generate are still going to help us all throughout the whole entire town," Davis said.

The new facility will create 70 full-time jobs by 2024. Tarner said some of the new jobs will be in manufacturing and in both the Chocolate and Dinosaur museums.

He added that the company is changing with the market to help transform the landscape and future of the city.

