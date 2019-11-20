SB Board of Public Safety lays out possible policy changes for SBPD

On Wednesday, the South Bend Board of Public Safety voiced its recommendations for policy changes within the South Bend Police Department.

The development came following input gathered from community meetings in August and September.

Those meetings happened in the wake of the shooting death of Eric Logan by a South Bend police sergeant.

"I have zero confidence in this board of public safety. Please make sure that's included in the record,” Samantha Dowls said during public comment.

Wednesday's meeting to talk policy change was intended to put those types of feelings to rest and improve relations with law enforcement.

"We'll look at every recommendation that's been made to the board of public safety and to us, and we'll look for the best way possible to combine them into our existing policies, or maybe even create new policies. But no stone goes unturned, and we'll look at what we need to look at,” Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said.

The meeting Wednesday focused on five areas of police policy to possibly make changes to. Here are some of those proposed changes derived from public input that the board discussed:

- Body cams should be on at all times, with the exception of restroom breaks and lunch.

- All use-of-force incidents should be reviewed by command staff and the board of public safety.

- Vehicle pursuits could have speed limitations, and no pursuits in school zones.

- Training to focus on de-escalation techniques as well as diversity in the city

- Making recruitment a joint venture between fire department, police and board of public safety.

Those are some of the main points discussed, but not a comprehensive look at all the changes that could be made.

What action is taken will be up to Ruszkowski and others.

"This isn't solely a Chief Scott Ruszkowski thing, this is a command staff at the police department, it’s [Fraternal Order of Police] that's involved in these talks as well, city legal, HR, so there's a whole host of entities within the city that also have input,” Ruszkowski said.

"I’m very grateful for the work that the officers are doing and the work that this board is doing, but I really -- and I’ve been to a couple of these meetings -- I really get the sense that the community is not being heard," another community member said.

