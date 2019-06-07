SB Animal Care and Control seeks owner of dog left in 'insufferable pain'

South Bend Animal Care and Control is asking for the public's help identifying the owner or owners of a dog left in horrible condition on South Bend's near southwest side.

WARNING: The link in the following paragraph contains graphic, disturbing photos of the dog's condition.

The organization said in a Facebook post Friday that the dog was found near Lippert Components in the 1900 block of West Sample Street.

Graphic photographs in the post show the condition in which the dog was left, and animal control said the dog was "barely alive and in insufferable pain."

If you have any information that could help identify the dog's owner, you are encouraged to email sbacc@southbendin.gov.

