SAT and ACT college tests canceled because of virus fears

Spring dates for college placement tests are being rescheduled or postponed amid concerns about the coronavirus.

And high school seniors may be allowed to take Advanced Placement exams to earn college credit from home.

The groups that give both the ACT and SAT tests announced Monday that they're putting off the next nationwide examinations.

The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13 while the May 2 SAT has been canceled.

3/16/2020 3:10:12 PM (GMT -4:00)

