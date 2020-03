South Bend native and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be live Wednesday on NBC's "Today" for an exclusive interview.

This will be his first interview since the frightening crash at the Daytona 500.

Newman's car flipped and then skidded over the finish line and caught fire.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get Newman out of his car, but he made a remarkable recovery, walking out of a hospital with his daughters just days later.

You can watch the full interview Wednesday morning on WNDU.