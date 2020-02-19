Ryan Newman 'fully alert and walking' after horrific crash

South Bend native Ryan Newman "continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway."

Late Wednesday morning, Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) posted an update on Newman's recovery, along with a picture of the NASCAR driver with his daughters.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Newman's car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames.

Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Newman won the Daytona 500 in 2008.

