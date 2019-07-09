Ruthmere to host .5K Walk for History

Many of you may be competing in a 5K this summer, but what about a .5K?

It's all happening in Elkhart at Ruthmere on July 21st for the .5K Walk for History.

You'll walk about four city blocks from Ruthmere to the Havilah Beardsly house and back.

There will be plenty of delicious treats along the way, like bacon, corn dogs and donuts.

And after you finish the .5K, another sweet treat will be waiting for you.

"[The] Walk for History is going to be our kickoff event for the Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social,” said Ruthmere Executive Director Bill Firstenberger. “Every big summer festival tends to start off with some type of 5K event or physical activity event to get it started, and so we thought this would be the perfect way to start off our ice cream social."

The Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social is free to the public.

Registration for the .5K Walk for History costs $25 and ends Thursday.

For more information, click here .