Ruthmere hosts "Christmas by Design" holiday tours

If you're looking for a special way to celebrate the Christmas season, head to Elkhart.

Ruthmere is hosting “Christmas by Design" holiday tours throughout the month of December.

Nine local designers decorated different rooms throughout the mansion, and visitors can get the chance to tour each room and vote for their favorite one.

The designer with the most votes wins $1,000 for their chosen charity.

"Many people do this as an annual tradition with their families, coming to see Ruthmere and what Ruthmere's doing this year,” said executive director Bill Firstenberger. “So this is another way to take it to the next level."

Ruthmere offers tours Tuesday through Saturday, and admission costs $10.

For more information, click here .

