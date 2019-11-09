Runway for Wellness event fundraises for Cancer Association of Marshall County

The Delta Theta Tau sorority held a luncheon in Plymouth on Saturday to help battle cancer.

16 News Now Meteorologist Kimberly Newman walks the runway at the Runway for Wellness event in Plymouth.

It's called Runway for Wellness, where women gathered to share some of the latest fashions and talk about living healthy.

16 News Now Meteorologist Kimberly Newman was there to walk the runway and give the keynote speech.

Delta Theta Tau Chairwoman Paula Niedlinger says all of the money raised at the event goes to the Cancer Association of Marshall County.

"Our sorority, Delta Theta Tau, we've been in Plymouth for 83 years and our goal is to raise money for our community and to give all of it back," she says.

"Today we're celebrating women taking care of ourselves, we lead busy lives and we just want to have ladies come today and enjoy a day about them."

All the clothes in the fashion show were from White House Black Market in Granger, showing their fall and upcoming winter collections.