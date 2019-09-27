Rumble strips planned by dangerous U.S. 31 railroad crossing

In four or five years, a new overpass should safely carry U.S. 31 traffic over a set of railroad tracks in Marshall County.

In the meantime, INDOT will make some more modest improvements designed to improve safety.

It’s one of two places where tracks run across U.S. 31 in the stretch that lies between South Bend and Indianapolis (the other is in Tipton County).

It’s the place where 13 year old Winamac Middle School student Owen Abbot lost his life last December when his school bus was rear ended while stopped at the tracks.

“I talked to Owen’s mom the other day and we both shed a couple of tears talking,” said Ind. Sen. Blake Doriot, (R) Syracuse.

The main problem is rear end accidents.

The law requires the likes of school busses and tankers carrying hazardous materials to stop at railroad tracks to double check for trains.

That apparently catches many drivers by surprise. “This Monday at the crossing we had a tanker that was rear ended,” said Sen. Doriot. “She said she looked in the mirror and people were moving around her properly and the next thing you know an individual who admitted being distracted to the state police struck the rear of her trailer.”

One tanker today was seen pulling off onto the shoulder of the road in an attempt to stay out of harm’s way while fulfilling its legal obligation to stop at the crossing.

INDOT’s plan calls for installing additional traffic signs that warn of an approaching crossing, along with three separate sets of rumble strips across all lanes to make sure drivers are paying attention.

“That hopefully are going to make that person texting or actually I've seen them playing games on their cellphone say whoa, hey somethings coming up here and maybe that will fix the problem,” said Senator Doriot.

