Ruling: Unlicensed abortion clinic can open in South Bend

The application of Indiana’s abortion clinic licensing laws took a legal beating in federal court on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker went so far as to rule that an abortion clinic could open up in South Bend without a state license.

The ruling states the “application of the licensing law to WWHA’s (Whole Woman’s Health Alliance) for the South Bend Clinic places a substantial obstacle in the path of northern Indiana women seeking previability abortions without promoting women’s health.”

The order clearing the way for a South Bend clinic to open without a state license amounts to a marcher order for Don Harty of Edwardsburg who picketed outside the proposed South Bend clinic site for hours today.

“It's the very thing the pro-choice side always said that if abortion were made illegal, that you'd have clinics that would be like back alley abortion clinics that wouldn't be regulated and this is exactly what we're going to have here in South Bend,” Harty said. Any organization doing business pretty much in Indiana needs to be licensed, your hair and nail salons, restaurants, they have to be licensed.”

“Well, we live in a state but we also live in a country, and people's geography should not necessarily determine where they can get adequate health care,” countered pro-choice advocate Dr. Ellen Stecker of South Bend.

Dr. Stecker notes that South Bend has not had an abortion clinic since the Women’s Pavilion closed in 2015, leaving northern Indiana patients to march to the likes of Merrillville, Kalamazoo, and Chicago for medical attention. “I think it’s really important for our community to maybe step back take a deep breath and just say look, women want to have babies, sometimes they don’t but they want to adopt them out. Women want to have terminations and I think it’s important for the community to have full resources for any of those options.”

A written release from Whole Woman’s Health Alliance said that after two years of “obstruction” by the state, the group looks forward to providing “stigma free” abortion care in South Bend.

Meantime, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has already served notice with the court that he will appeal the ruling to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

Judge Evans Barker wrote, “Plantiff’s evidence suggests further that, in a large fraction of such cases, the unavailability of abortion in South Bend imposes a substantial obstacle to its access. It establishes that there is a demand for abortion care in an around South Bend which is currently unmet. In the absence of the South Bend Clinic, the demand is unmet because of a confluence of factors: the long-distance travel burden, compounded by the 18 hour informed consent waiting period requirement; high monetary costs undefrayed by state aid to those whose poverty would otherwise entitle them to it or by university sponsored coverage in the case of students; the necessity of securing the help and support of others in the exercise of a right to which the social environment is reportedly hostile.”

