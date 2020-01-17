Royal Caribbean: Grandfather knew window was open before toddler fell

Royal Caribbean says new video proves that a Granger toddler's grandfather knew a window was open before he dropped her eleven stories from a cruise ship.

The family of Chloe Wiegand, who fell to her death in July, is suing the cruise line for negligence.

Authorities arrested Salvatore Anello after prosecutors said the 18-month-old fell when he raised her up to an open window.

He and the rest of the family blame the cruise ship for leaving the window open.

According to court documents, the ship says video shows Anello knew the window was open, and that he even leaned his upper body out that window before picking Chloe up.

In a statement sent to us by the Wiegand familiy's lawyer, the family says Royal Caribbean's motion to dismiss is "baseless and deceptive."

Chloe was the daughter of South Bend police Officer Alan Wiegand.

Read the Wiegand family's full statement:

"The Wiegands are in the process of responding to Royal Caribbean’s Motion to Dismiss. In short, Royal Caribbean’s Motion to Dismiss is baseless and deceptive. It is clear that Royal Caribbean’s tactic is to blame Chloe’s grandfather rather than to accept that Royal Caribbean did not implement industry standards for toddler safety aboard its ships which ultimately led to Chloe’s tragic death. Royal Caribbean has premised its defense in this case and its blame on Chloe’s grandfather by supplying two deceptive views from its CCTV cameras to the court and the Puerto Rico authorities. However, the Plaintiffs were first permitted a vessel inspection of the scene of the incident on January 10 – less than a week after Royal Caribbean first informed the Wiegands that they are making modifications to the ship that will destroy the subject area where the incident occurred. That inspection has revealed that Royal Caribbean’s Motion to Dismiss neglects to tell the Court and, presumably, the authorities that there were no less than THIRTEEN CCTV video cameras in the area of the incident. The Wiegands will ask the Court to compel Royal Caribbean to produce all the video from those nearby cameras.

"Further, the Wiegands’ response to Royal Caribbean’s Motion to Dismiss will definitively show what the Wiegands have said since day one: that Chloe’s grandfather never knew there was an open window and never knowingly put Chloe in harm’s way. Had Royal Caribbean simply abided by industry standards for window safety, designed to protect toddlers, this tragedy would not have occurred."



