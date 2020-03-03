Roxbury Park residents living in older trailer homes asked to relocate

Residents living in older manufactured homes at the Roxbury Park in Goshen have been asked to pick up their trailers and leave, some within the next 30 days.

Now, dozens of residents are scrambling to find a new place to live or a way to stay in the park.

16 News Now learned what could be next for many of these residents.

People living in up to 80 older mobile homes were told they had one month either to get a new home, move their current one off the property or have it demolished, each coming at a cost to the resident.

Some people have already cleaned out their homes and have moved on, but others say they’re unsure what’s next for them because anything they do will come at a price.

Edgar Soto told 16 News Now he can’t afford to buy a new mobile home. The way he sees it, there's no option forward that won't cost him some money.

He says it would be most expensive to buy a new trailer just to stay at Roxbury Park, where he says his lot fees keep increasing year after year.

His next option would be moving the trailer, but he says that could cost up to $7,000.

His last option is to leave his trailer here for demolition, for which he'll be charged $3,000.

"They already told us, you have to move the trailer off the property. There is nothing [we can do]. We already did the things that we can do to stay here, but even when we did, they won’t let us stay here," Soto said.

16 News Now has reached out Sun Communities, which owns the Roxbury Park property, but we have yet to receive a response.

