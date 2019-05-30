Round Barn Winery to host annual "Wine & Wags" fundraiser

If you’re looking for a tail-wagging good time this weekend, head over to the Round Barn Winery in Baroda.

The annual "Wine & Wags" fundraiser will happen on Saturday.

There will be live music, food, drinks and adoptable dogs from six local animal rescues and shelters.

Admission costs $5, and all the proceeds will go straight those rescue organizations.

"Last year we raised $7,000 that we divided between the organizations and we're hoping to break that record this year and be able to support organizations like the rescues and shelters that will be here,” said Suzi Carpenter, Director of Events.

"Wine & Wags" will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, click here .

