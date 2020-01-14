Rougher shoving likely in last Democratic debate before Iowa

New tension between the Democrats’ progressive stars threatens to shake up the party’s presidential nomination fight in the final debate before primary voting begins.

Rougher shoving and sharper jabs are expected as a tighter field of Democrats takes the stage for Tuesday night’s final debate before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

Just six candidates are gathering in Des Moines: Four men, two women, all white. That’s the smallest number yet on a debate stage.

Fuel for the fire comes from the fact that it’s the last debate before Iowa’s results, which will give the winner momentum for the primaries to come.

State polling shows the race too close to call.

