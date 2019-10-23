Rotary Club of South Bend embarks on Purple Pinkie campaign to end polio

October is Polio Awareness Month, and the Rotary Club of South Bend hosted a special event for the cause.

Folks made their way to Century Center Wednesday afternoon to get their pinkies painted purple to end polio.

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw was on hand to decorate nails and help raise money for the cause.

Polio needs to be gone for three years straight with no outbreaks to be considered cured.

In the U.S., polio immunization is part of an infant's standard immunization regimen.

"We know that getting the polio vaccine is really important for making this disease never prevalent in this country again, but particularly in developing world places. Especially as we travel around the world now more and more, we want to make sure that we are not exporting diseases or importing diseases," South Bend Rotary Club President John Pinter said.

They hoped to raise $1,000 to send to Rotary International.

Gates Foundation will match $2 for every dollar raised to help wipe out disease.

