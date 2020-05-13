Roseland officials want changes to COVID-19 isolation facility

Roseland is still working out the kinks after Motel Six started housing the homeless dealing with coronavirus.

The motel is a community isolation facility being run by the City of South Bend.

Now the town has some suggestions on how things can be run better.

Some are calling for an increase in on-site security from one officer —to one officer for every ten guests.

The town is also asking that the number of on-site managers be increased from three to one for every five guests.

