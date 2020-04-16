Roseland Town Council passes ordinance for hotels housing COVID-19 patients

The Town of Roseland wasted little time responding, after finding out on Tuesday that the City of South Bend leased a motel there to isolate coronavirus patients, many of whom would presumably be homeless.

During an emergency meeting Wednesday night, the town council unanimously passed an ordinance with guidelines for housing contagious patients in Roseland hotels.

This comes after it was announced that the Motel 6, located on State Road 933, would serve as an isolation center for COVID-19 patients.

Among other things, the ordinance requires the hotel operator to disclose who will be providing on-site medical treatment, the number of people being housed in the hotel, and how on-site security will be implemented.

The ordinance also requires daily reports to Roseland Police covering 8 specific areas, including the number of guests who die while at the hotel.

Hotel operators must come up with a plan and present it to the town council for approval.