Roseland Officials have concerns over COVID-19 isolation facility

What you don't know can hurt you....at least that's the feeling in Roseland where town officials are concerned about an influx of homeless people there.

The town wants to know more about what's going on at the Motel 6 in Roseland.

That's where we're told about ten homeless individuals are staying in a coronavirus isolation facility, riding out quarantines and such.

The city of South Bend has booked the hotel and is paying the bills.

But apparently not paying enough attention to concerns being expressed by town officials who today lawyered up and hired an attorney.

"In any dispute, there are always options on how the parties on how to address it." attorney Robert Masters said. "The town has decided to day that its preference is to address it through communication, recognizing that the option remains to issue a notice of violation and to follow through with court enforcement if it's necessary."

"The Roseland folks are most concerned with that folks are going to be going to Taco Bell or the liquor store," South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea said. "We have policies in place where you can't. It's an isolation facility. You can't go roam around town and stay here, "

At this time, officials are not being specific about the concerns they have with the facility.