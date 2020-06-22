Roofsit 2020 gets underway at Granger Martin's

Roofsit 2020 kicked off Monday morning at the Martin's Super Market at Heritage Square.

U93, along with Martin's Super Markets and Prevent Child Abuse St. Joseph County, host the week-long fundraiser every year for child abuse prevention programs in Michiana.

Because of the pandemic, on-site activities are cancelled this year, but you can still take part in virtual trivia and a donut drive-thru on Friday.

Roofsit has raised nearly $3 million in the past 24 years, and they hope to raise more funds this week.

"Even though the numbers maybe have gone down, we're still concerned that there certainly still is abuse and neglect going on," said Christina McGovern of YSB St. Joseph County. "And we want to make sure that we have all the supports we can provide for family and children."

You can donate to Roofsit 2020 by clicking here

or by calling 574-234-KIDS.

