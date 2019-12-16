Ronald McDonald House spreading Christmas cheer to families

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for families with children staying in the hospital. Their mission is to make a difficult time a little better, and the holiday season is no exception.

"This Christmas season is always a blast at RMHC," said Kierstin Miller, president and CEO of the local charity. "We've been overwhelmed with the generosity of our community and Beacon partners."

RMHC is dedicated to helping families continue their favorite holiday traditions, and it wouldn't be possible without countless volunteers.

"The families are going through so much and take that off their plate, that is why they're here," Miller said.

To learn more about the charity or to donate, click here.


