Roller-skating through life: Michiana couple proves age is just a number

At ages 83 and 74, respectively, John and Cass Rish are competitive roller-skating dancers, and they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"We met here, we skated here, and when we got married, we put skating behind us and started dancing," John said. "It hasn't been until four or five years ago we decided we missed it."

John and Cass Rish have been life partners for years.

"Thirty-one years," Cass said with a laugh.

At the center of their relationship is a pair of roller blades.

"It was just by chance I stopped by this rink 35 years ago and saw her skating and we reintroduced, so to speak," John recalled.

Decades later, they're still doing the thing they love with the person they love the most.

For more of their touching story, watch the video above.

