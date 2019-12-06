Robotics team adapting toys for children with disabilities

Students at Penn High School are busy adapting toys for children with disabilities this holiday season. The robotics team, much like Christmas elves, are working around the clock on toys.

"A lot of kids without fine motor skills have trouble pressing the buttons," said Penn High School Junior, Jack Mazurek. "It's inside the arm of the toy and hard to press. With this button it's a lot easier to press and they don't need as much force it's a lot easier for them."

The students rewire the cords and use 3D printed buttons that are designed to be easier for children with disabilities to use. "I've worked with probably four kids," said Alex Pippen, a senior. "We've adapted toys for them and just seeing their face light up, it's awesome. It's definitely different than any other experience I've gotten in high school."

The students are teaming up with Beacon to host an “Adapt-a-Thon”, Saturday, December 14th, for families of children with disabilities to come in and have their toys adapted for free… just in time for Christmas.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Beacon Health System’s Pfeil Innovation Center. It's located at 420 N Niles Ave., South

Bend.

Toy donations will also be accepted at the event or can be dropped off beforehand at Door A at Penn High School. Families of children with disabilities are welcome and encouraged to attend the Adapt-a-Thon event. Those who have toys at home who’d like them to be adapted are welcome and encouraged to bring them. Those families who do not, can receive one free adapted toy per child. Supplies will be limited.

