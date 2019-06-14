Robotics challenge winners become honorary doctors

Winners of St. Joseph Health System's robotics challenge got to be doctors for the day.

St Joseph previously hosted the competition for teams that ranged from fourth- to eighth-graders, hoping to promote interest in engineering careers.

Nineteen teams competed, with the Holy Legos from Queen of Peace School in Mishawaka and the Creative Crusaders from St. Michael's Catholic Church in Plymouth taking the top spots.

So, on Friday, the winners got to tour St Joseph's Plymouth campus and become honorary doctors.

"It's very exciting to see a connection between health care and technology," general surgeon Dr. Brian Piazza said. "To have all these young students interested in developing hopefully new instruments, new techniques, new technology that health care can then adopt in the future.

Team Holy Legos also gave the grand prize of naming the Da Vinci robot to Creative Crusaders, since it is housed in the Crusaders' hometown.

