Robinson Community Learning Center celebrates 19 years; moving to a new building

The Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) in South Bend celebrated its 19th birthday at a place many have called home for years.

The center opened its doors on Eddy Street in 2001, and for 19 years the impact has been phenomenal.

Thousands of kids and adults have benefited from after-school programs, tutoring, robotics and much more.

"I think our success is entirely due to the people who make up this community. I think it's the most amazing group of people you would ever find, and the Robinson Center's motto is changing lives one relationship at a time," said manager of RCLC, Jennifer Knapp.

"I used to be really shy to speak in front of people like at school I wouldn't really want to go up to present, but now I am fine with presenting. I am more comfortable with it," said student London Jennings.

At Friday's anniversary celebration, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, and others, spoke about the center, and people were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

It was bittersweet because this is the last celebration at this building.

Since space is tight, the center is moving across the street on Howard and Eddy.

"The new building will be about 5,000 square feet more, and it will just have some great opportunities for us. Our Shakespeare kids are going to have their own theater. we've never had that. We will have a makers space and a tech lab. We will have a-state-of-the-art early childhood classroom, and fenced green space," Knapp said.

The new building will cost around $3.5 million and many contributed to make this possible.

As of now, construction should be completed by spring.

Knapp said the current building will most likely be torn down.