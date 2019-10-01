Roads closing in downtown Elkhart for building demolition

Portions of Main Street and Lexington Avenue in Elkhart will close as crews demolish a downtown building.

Beginning Tuesday, Lexington Avenue will be closed from Main Street to the north-south alley mid-block between Main and Second Streets.

For more than a year, the city has monitored a vacant building at 131 S. Main Street. It has been deemed structurally unsound.

During the demolition, the sidewalk on the south side of Lexington Avenue will remain open.

Lexington Avenue is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 20.

