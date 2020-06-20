River Valley Farmer's Market open for in-person shopping and curbside

The River Valley Farmer's Market in South Bend was open for business Saturday.

Vendors were selling fresh produce, flowers and even things relevant to the pandemic like face masks and hand sanitizer.

A farmer's market that started back in October, River Valley Farmer's Market has vendors set up both inside and outside.

Co-founder Rebecca Miller says they are doing what they can to make customers feel safe by social distancing and sanitizing surfaces often.

Miller says that they believe a farmer's market can be safer than having to go to the grocery.

"You're cutting down a lot on contact with people," Miller said. "You have one person that is handling anything and is standing there watching. No customers are going to be breathing on it. Whereas, you go to a store and you don't know how many people have passed by something and touched it or breathed on it."

River Valley Farmer's Market is also offering curbside pick-up to its customers.

The market is located just off of Colfax Avenue and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.