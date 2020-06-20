Advertisement

River Valley Farmer’s Market open for in-person shopping and curbside

(WNDU)
By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The River Valley Farmer's Market in South Bend was open for business Saturday.

Vendors were selling fresh produce, flowers and even things relevant to the pandemic like face masks and hand sanitizer.

A farmer's market that started back in October, River Valley Farmer's Market has vendors set up both inside and outside.

Co-founder Rebecca Miller says they are doing what they can to make customers feel safe by social distancing and sanitizing surfaces often.

Miller says that they believe a farmer's market can be safer than having to go to the grocery.

"You're cutting down a lot on contact with people," Miller said. "You have one person that is handling anything and is standing there watching. No customers are going to be breathing on it. Whereas, you go to a store and you don't know how many people have passed by something and touched it or breathed on it."

River Valley Farmer's Market is also offering curbside pick-up to its customers.

The market is located just off of Colfax Avenue and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Latest News

Business

Tax deadline July 15, IRS not extending

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
The 2019 tax filing and payment deadline is coming up on July 15.

Business

Father's Day at PEGGS downtown South Bend

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
PEGGS in downtown South Bend was as busy as ever Sunday with many families enjoying breakfast either outdoors or inside.

Business

Strikes and Spares holds soft reopen for essential workers

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka had its soft reopening Sunday with free bowling solely for essential workers.

Business

S.W. Michigan vacation rentals push Gov. Whitmer to let them open on May 29th

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
The earliest these short-term rentals could open would by May 29th. In a letter to the governor the H.C.V.R.A. says these short term rentals provide natural social distancing.

Latest News

Business

Commissioners plan to reopen Elkhart County buildings next week

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart County commissioners now have a plan for reopening county buildings to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business

Southwest Michigan wineries struggling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Round Barn isn't used to things being this quiet on their property, especially this far into May.

Business

Tyson suspends Monday production at Logansport facility for cleaning

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT
|
By Seth Tocco/16 News Now
Tyson Foods, Inc. has canceled production at its Logansport facility for Monday, April 20.

Business

Kroger and Owen's to temporarily adjust times that stores are open

Updated: Mar. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kroger Central Division locations in Indiana and Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting at closing Sunday. This is in effect for Kroger, Owen's and Pay Less stores.

Business

Building Michiana: Handcrafted goods from South Bend Woodworks

Updated: Feb. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST
|
By Terry McFadden
South Bend Woodworks ships out about 14,000 wood products a year, the most popular being the children's name puzzle.

Business

Residence Inn employees meet with new ownership to discuss unpaid work

Updated: Jan. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST
|
By Jack Springgate
Employees at the Residence Inn in South Bend met with new management to see if they will end up getting paid after the business shut down.