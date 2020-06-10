Rite Aid expanding coronavirus testing sites

Rite Aid is opening 21 additional coronavirus testing sites.

This is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Four new testing sites in Michigan will also be opening at Rite Aid stores including the one in Niles on Thursday.

The Niles location is at 11 South 11th Street.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests and will operate through the store's drive-through window.

All adults, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online to schedule an appointment.