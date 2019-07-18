Rising temp means higher risk to health

You have heard all about it the past few days from StormTeam 16 that it’s going to get hot; very very hot. With temperatures feeling like triple digits, there are some things you can do to stay comfortable and stay safe.

Watch out for those who are most vulnerable to the heat.

“Children have a harder time regulating their body temperature,” Lt. Shane McKerchie with the Goshen Fire Department said. “As well as some of the elderly, so we encourage people that are around them to keep an eye on them.”

McKerchie also says that its best to avoid being outside if you don’t need to be, because the health risks are high when the temperatures start to climb.

“People that will overdo it, they’ll overexercise or work outside to the point that their body core temperature rises, and it becomes an emergency. This can range from heat cramps and just feeling ill to a heat stroke where your body will actually start to shut down,” he said

All around Michiana, you can find cooling centers available if you don’t have air conditioning in your home. If you are staying home without air conditioning, make sure you at least have a fan and stay hydrated.

It’s not just people who can have problems in this heat but pets as well.

Janet Graham with the Elkhart Humane Society says you need to be mindful of your pets. Be sure they have plenty of water. Watch out for signs of heat related issues, symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea and vomiting, which could be an indication you need to get your pet to a vet.

Also, she says you need to use common sense.

“Not leaving them in your car, that’s huge. My own animals love to go places, but in this weather, they can’t. They’ve got to stay home where it’s safe,” Graham said. “They could end up with heatstroke, heat exhaustion and, like us, they can dehydrate. They need shade too.”

