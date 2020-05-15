Rise in coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County partially blamed on economic restart

A rise in coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County is being partially blamed on the economic restart.

It was announced today the confirmed county case count is up to 890. That’s an increase of 167 cases over the past seven days, Friday to Friday, and twice the number reported the week prior when there were 80 new cases.

The week before that brought

102 new cases.

“The proportion of people who are testing positive has stayed about the same and so based on that it does appear that there is a real increase in cases and likely is attributable, you know whether you think about it, caution fatigue as a factor or general increased public interaction and commercial activity contributing to it,” reasoned Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer.

South Bends Mayor used the occasion to make an in-your-face appeal for the use of face masks.

“To those that think this is a an unnecessary or extreme infringement on their freedoms there are already health standards for going into restaurants, you can’t go barefoot into a store,” Mayor James Mueller said. “These masks are one of the big difference between where we were before we went to stay at home order and where we are now, so for our ability to stay open and keep our economy continue to open up and not have a huge surge down the line, the masks are one of the most important measures that we need to be taking.”

The numbers provided today came from the St. Joseph County Health Department and don’t always match figures provided by the state.

The St. Joseph County figures reflect testing done under the auspices of the two hospitals the South Bend Clinic, and not necessarily local testing being done by other entities.