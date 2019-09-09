Riley student body mourns loss of 16-year-old classmate

Homecoming week is off to a tragic start at South Bend's Riley High School.

Photo provided by family

Friday night gun violence claimed the life of 16-year-old junior Curtis Frazier Jr.

As many as 50 clergy and counselors spent time in the building Monday to help students deal with the loss.

"Today was a day of board members and teachers, of staff people sitting with students while they wept. They were coming to terms with one of the loss of their classmates, and we've got to do a better job, we've got to get to the place where students -- we'll keep them safe at school, but he's got to be able to walk home safely from a football game," South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

Monday brought an indication of just how bad the Wildcat community was hurting, as hundreds took to the football field after school for a vigil in honor of Frazier.

A balloon launch was easy to see, but the media was kept at a respectful distance, which meant reporters could not hear much of what was being said.

“Curtis was just amazing, amazing. [I've] never seen him get angry. Never seen nothing bother him, just always in a smile a handshake and a hug is what he would give you,” Riley Principal Shawn Henderson told 16 News Now. “One young man just said, 'I’m tired, Mr. Henderson, I'm tired of losing my friends.' I think that when something, when a difference begins to happen is when they're tired, and they're tired of seeing this hate, and they are. They're done, they're done seeing it, and so our kids want to see a change. They have to have an opportunity to make it. They want to have an opportunity to see their future, and they deserve that.”

Curtis was considered a member of the Wildcats football team. He wore a shirt and tie to school last Friday, just like the rest of the team members. However, Curtis did not play last Friday. According to the principal, Curtis had yet to complete paperwork needed by the Indiana High School Athletic Association to grant a transfer.

“He loved his school. He loved his community, he loved the kids here, and it shows, and their response is showing how much love is there. Curtis is amazing, and it’s going to be a hard one without him,” Henderson said.

A Gofundme page has been set up to assist the family.

