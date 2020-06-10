Riley senior has special graduation before leaving for the military

A Riley High School senior received his diploma early before leaving for the military.

Tim Tucker received it at the South Bend School Corporation Building downtown on Wednesday.

The superintendent and Riley principal were able to hold a small ceremony for Tucker before this weekend's commencement.

On Friday, Tim is going to Fort Jackson in South Carolina to start his service in the United States Army.

"I just always wanted to serve," Tucker said. "I've seen my grandpa's buddy who served in Vietnam and I was like, 'I want to do that.' Just to be able to serve my country and give back to it."

"I appreciate everything," his mom Stacie Tucker said. "It meant a lot to me .Because he really thought he wasn't going to be able to graduate or anything, It really made me sad. So for them to go out and do this, it really touched me."

South Bend Schools will hold an early graduation this Sunday for seniors enlisted in the military.

