Riley football players read to elementary school students

Players from a South Bend high school football team took a special trip to a South Bend elementary school Tuesday.

Football players from Riley High School went to Monroe Elementary School to read books to younger children.

The kids were excited to see the players and even gave them high fives afterwards.

The Riley head coach says it is important for the players to see the example they set for the younger students in the community.

"It's important for them to get out and realize that they are role models to the youth, particularly the elementary students, even the middle school level, and it's good for them to know that there are people in the community who look up to you and aspire to get where you're at," Jarvis Edison said.

One of the books read was "If I Ran the Zoo" by Dr. Seuss.

