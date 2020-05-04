Riley High School featured on Wendy Williams Show

After honoring all of its 225 seniors with special signs over the past month, Riley High School was recognized for its efforts on the Wendy Williams Show Monday.

Wendy Williams, talks show host, thanks Riley High School Principal Shawn Henderson for honoring seniors with special signs.

Williams thanked Riley High School Principal Shawn Henderson for leading the way in honoring the class of 2020 in a unique way.

"That's really, really big. You went from house to house and acknowledged every senior, acknowledging also social distancing but that was just the nicest thing ever and they did not expect it," Williams said.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Williams also thanked Principal Henderson with a special gift: a sign with her face on it that says, "Riley High School was on Wendy".

"By the way, did you get the gift I sent you?" Williams asked eagerly.

"I did get the gift. Thank you so much. It was so beautiful. Thank you. I loved the gift so much, I had to take it in front of the building and take a picture with it. So it was so amazing. Thank you," Henderson replied, with a huge smile on his face.

To watch the full segment of Riley High School's appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, CLICK HERE.