Riley HS grad unexpectedly dies after autoimmune attack

A Riley High School graduate has unexpectedly died from an autoimmune attack on his central nervous system

Earlier this month, 20-year-old Mason Kendall was being treated at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. According to a GoFundMe page, doctors were hoping he would recover.

Mason's death came as a shock for many in the community, like his former baseball coach Greg Harris. Harris said Kendall was a great kid and taught people how to live.

"Always liked to laugh and you couldn't be in a room without there being something funny going on, because Mason was that kid that wanted to laugh and have fun," Harris said.

