Riley HS Drama Club performs 'Little Shop of Horrors'

The Riley High School Drama Club presented their spring musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," on Thursday night.

It's a play about a bloodthirsty plant from outer space.

The goal of the newly revived drama program is to make it as student-led as possible, with some help from a few teachers.

The adrenaline was high as cast and crew members opened the doors for the very first time.

"I'm really excited because I think the people in the audience are going to love this show," said student actor Derek Brubaker. "I just go out there and do whatever I think is funny enough to make the audience laugh. Anything good enough for that is good enough for the show."

The performances will pick up right after spring break, but dates have not been announced yet.

The Friday and Saturday shows were canceled due to precautions over the coronavirus.