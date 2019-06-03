Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn child

A Richmond man is facing several charges after police say he severely injured a newborn girl.

Sean Dykes is accused of breaking more than two dozen bones in a newborn's body. (Madison County Detention Center)

An arrest report states Sean Dykes, 24, is charged with criminal abuse and domestic violence after paramedics and officers were called to a home on Keri Anne Court for a 3-month-old child with head injuries.

The report states the girl had approximately 27 bone fractures including her skull, ribs, spine, arms, legs, hands and feet. The girl also had retinal hemorrhaging, bruises and possible internal injuries.

Police say Dykes, the child's primary caregiver, was the only person who was with the newborn when she was injured.

Dykes told officers he has multiple personality disorder, had a lot of stress and went into a rage. He went as far as to describe the violent acts using a teddy bear and apologizing for his actions.

An assault charge comes from a March incident where Dykes is accused of pushing his girlfriend and the girl's mother to the floor and strangled her.

Dykes was arrested Thursday and was placed in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.