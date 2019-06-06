Ribbon-cutting shows off improvements to SB's Ravina Park

The next time you visit Ravina Park on the southeast side of South Bend, you may notice some big improvements.

City officials joined together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Some of the big changes include new lighting, landscaping and sidewalks.

Another part of the project includes bank stabilization of the nearby creek.

"Everyone has really stepped up and has gotten on board," Southeast Organized Area Residents President Conrad Damian said. "The neighbors are so appreciative of those who live right around the park. And the children, I know, are excited. We're just all enjoying it, which we didn't for quite a while."

The cost of the project totals a little more than $287,000.

