Ribbon-cutting highlights upgrades at South Bend parks

South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting at Boland Park after some big updates to local parks.

In total, 18 parks saw major renovations, with new playground equipment, bathroom updates and safety improvements being installed. The city also updated equipment to accommodate those with disabilities.

The lead-up to Wednesday's ribbon cutting was roughly three years of work and around $2 million in improvements.

"There's so many societal and economic impacts that come from positively sharing green spaces," VPA Executive Director Aaron Perri said. "We know that public health benefits are gleaned from parks that are widely used, we know people are safer when they're coming together and getting to know each other in these shared spaces."

The city says the next big event will be the reopening of Leeper Park. That will happen on Oct. 7.

