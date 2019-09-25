Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates reopening of renovated Tolson Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Tolson Center in Elkhart was held Wednesday.

The center, which serves disadvantaged youth in Elkhart, was closed in June of 2018 after the city council cut its funding.

But in May, the council voted in favor of a plan to move the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department headquarters into the Tolson Center and start daily programming.

"What we want to see is we want to see the community alive," parks and recreation Superintendent Randy Norton said. "We want to see the buildings full, we want to see the people here so they can enjoy the recreational space."

There were brief tours following Wednesday's ribbon-cutting.

