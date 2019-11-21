Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of new Niles health care facility

A local nonprofit held a grand opening Wednesday night for a new facility at its community health center.

The grand opening was hosted by the Cassopolis Family Clinic Network for the new $9.3 million facility at the Niles Community Health Center.

The new facility will help provide medical care, create a new home for obstetrics and gynecology, and offer psychiatric and therapeutic services for patients with mild to moderate behavioral conditions.

"The Niles Community Health Center offers primary care and support services," marketing and development coordinator Rose Willson said. "And in this facility, we have primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, health care enrollment assistant services, and we'll even have an on-site pharmacy."

The new facility doubles the health care center's capacity.

