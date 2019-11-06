Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of Technology Resource Center

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined city leaders for the grand opening of a new Technology Resource Center in Ignition Park.

The TRC will serve as a co-location between the city's Department of Innovation and Technology, South Bend Code School and the Bloomberg-funded Commuters Trust.

There will also be a training space for nonprofits, residents and city partners.

Buttigieg says the TRC will serve an important role in the community.

"It's not just a hub for work that's going on in the city administration, it's for the community," he said. "It's allowing us to close the digital divide by creating more opportunities for people to get the skills that they need and the access that they need to really thrive in the digital age."

