Ribbon-cutting celebrates SB Civic Theatre's new Foegley Plaza

This summer, you can see an outdoor performance at the South Bend Civic Theatre, thanks to a new venue.

On Friday, a large crowd gathered for the dedication and ribbon-cutting of Foegley Plaza. It will be used by the theater for camps, classes, small performances, film screenings and concerts. It will also be used as performance space for some community events.

It has been a yearlong project to make the plaza operational.

"It's such a wonderful thing to have this as the newest offering that the South Bend Civic Theatre can offer our city," Executive Director Aaron Nichols said. "We really want to reflect our city and give as many opportunities for public performance as possible. So, this is always going to be a free venue."

Future plans include shade sails and a mural on the wall.

The plaza was made possible through a grant from the 2018 St. Joseph County Tourism Capital Development Fund.

If you want to check it out, you can take a look around the plaza Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

