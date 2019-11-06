Ribbon cut to open path connecting Edwardsburg, sports complex

The Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

The ceremony marked the opening of a half-mile, nonmotorized concrete path connecting the village of Edwardsburg to the sports complex.

People can use the 10-foot-wide sidewalk to get around, and the sports complex also has a grass trail that residents can use to walk their dogs.

"It's great for running, walking, strollers, bicycles. No motors," sports complex manager Patty Patzer said. "Walk your dog down here and then, if you get here to the sports complex, we have a walking trail here that you can continue your exercise on."

The path will open for residents to use year-round.

