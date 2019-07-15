Ribbon cut on Elkhart Health and Aquatics that opens to the public on Thursday

The Elkhart community eagerly anticipates the opening of the new Elkhart Health and Aquatics center after a ribbon cutting was celebrated on Monday afternoon.

The facility opens to the public this Thursday.

“Today we turn a new page in our city’s history as we cut the ribbon on the first of several projects that will transform our community as we know it,” said Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese. “In addition to providing a vital community gathering place, this complex will have a measurable impact on the City of Elkhart and the region.”

The ribbon was cut on a $59 million project Monday that opens to the public on Thursday.

The Elkhart Health and Aquatics center is a 171,000 square foot facility for the community.

“Under one roof we have a world-class aquatic facility, we have physical therapy, we’ll have sports medicine, health and fitness, and a variety of health community types of programming,” said Jeff Costello, the chief financial officer for Beacon Health System.

“There is a whole slate of programming from healthy living, social, emotional, and physical wellness classes and curriculum,” said Pete McCown, the president of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. “Book clubs, pickle ball leagues, badminton leagues, that folks will have a chance as nonmembers to participate in.”

This larger-than-Olympic-size pool will also be open to the public on certain days of the week and will be used by Elkhart students as well.

“It provides us an opportunity to provide our student athletes who engage in aquatics to have a world class facility in which to participate and practice,” said Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer. “We also have the opportunity to have that trickle down to where students in our elementary schools are going to have swim lessons.”

It’s a project made possible by community organizations like the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Beacon Health, the City of Elkhart, the Elkhart school district, and others coming together.

“We’re looking at ways to form partnerships with members of the community, so this embodies that to the nth degree, and we are so grateful for that opportunity,” said Thalheimer.

The facility is located along E Jackson Blvd. in downtown Elkhart.

You can get information about memberships and more at their welcome desk or online at www.beaconhealthsystem.org/elkhart-health-aquatics