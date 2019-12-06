Ribbon cut for the Ivy at Berlin Place apartments next door to Four Winds Field

Dozens of people headed toward Four Winds Field, not to see the South Bend Cubs, but to see the new $22 million development overlooking the field.

Opening day is still a couple months away for last year's champs, but there's still an opening day feeling here at the ballpark as they open up the perfect place to live for a baseball fan.

This is the view for watching a game in the new Ivy at Berlin Place apartments.

Inspired by the community built up around Wrigley Field, it's no coincidence these apartments sit close to the friendly confines, are made of red brick, and have rooftop seating.

“The inspiration I get from Wrigleyville, certainly you can see it here. With the balconies and the rooftop party areas that overlook the ballpark, it really is reminiscent of Wrigleyville except a little bit better because the party spaces are actually closer to home plate than they are at Wrigley,” said South Bend Cubs Owner Andrew Berlin.

Berlin took over the South Bend Cubs when they were still the Silver Hawks, and put more than seven million dollars into the stadium.

Now he said he's shifting his focus to what's around the stadium.

“It really is a rebirth here. I'm a Chicago guy as well and I think that South Bend is very much like Chicago in it's a microcosm of a lot of different people, and so this makes South Bend really lovely and with all the schools and universities in the area you really do have this strong sense of community,” Berlin said.

While the apartments offer a new community for potential residents, this development also has business leaders excited for the future.

“I think about 30-40 years ago the dream of bringing redevelopment down to this part of town and several years ago sitting up in my office welcoming Andrew Berlin to our area and seeing the love that he found for our community and the fact that he continues to bring really high quality projects to our area is significant. Quality of place is what it's all about right now,” said South Bend Regional Chamber President Jeff Rea.

Building up South Bend one brick at a time.

