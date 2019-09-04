Reward offered for info about attempted murder suspect

Michiana Crime Stoppers is offering $500 for information leading to the arrest of Randall Madison, a 16-year-old who has been charged with attempted murder.

It happened in the 1200 block of E. Cedar on August 3.

A 17-year-old male was found with a life-threatening wound. He's now paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Madison is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online or from your mobile device at www.p3tips.com/203 or the P3 mobile app.

