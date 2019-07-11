Reviewing overnight storms as we look ahead to Thursday's forecast

TODAY:

A bit humid as we wake-up, but becoming more comfortable into the afternoon. A few areas are without power as we cope with minor storm damage from Wednesday night. This afternoon we’re dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper 70s—falling just below average for mid-July.

TONIGHT:

Cool, clear, comfortable. An ideal evening for leaving the windows open. Lows in the upper 50s with calm winds and low levels of humidity.

FRIDAY:

Picture perfect! Sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the low 80s.